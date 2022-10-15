PSG: Lionel Messi’s concern before the World Cup

Lionel Messi, star of PSG, has confided his concern about a possible injury as he approaches the World Cup he will play with Argentina.

Concern is mounting for Lionel Messi. While injuries do not spare his compatriots from the Argentine selection (Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria), the PSG star revealed his hope of being spared so as not to miss the World Cup in Qatar, which will take place from November 20 to December 18.

At 35, the “Pulga” will play his last World Cup with his country and hopes to be there to try to afford this trophy which he misses so much, after in particular a final lost in 2014 against Germany.

“It’s a different World Cup, because it’s played at a different time from the previous ones. We are so close to the World Cup. The smallest thing that happens to you can leave you behind. What happened to Paulo (Dybala), to Fideo (Di Maria), on a personal level, it can be worrying. Seeing these things scares you even more, in quotes,” the former Barça star said in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

Absent in PSG’s last two games for a calf injury, Lionel Messi will be back on Sunday for the shock against OM, during the 11th day of Ligue 1.