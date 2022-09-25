Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi’s huge outing on Kylian Mbappé

Football – PSG

PSG: Messi’s huge outing on Mbappé

Posted on September 25, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin updated on September 25, 2022 at 10:47 p.m.

Very good since the start of the season with PSG, Lionel Messi has given the cover with Argentina. After a complicated first exercise, the former Barça finds all his football. Asked about the level of Kylian Mbappé, the Pulga was full of praise for the French international.

After a difficult first season in the jersey of PSG, Lionel Messi is much better. Fully integrated into his new life, the Argentinian international is decisive and has regained his bond with Neymar. Under the leadership of Christophe Galtier, Lionel Messi recovers all his feelings. bodes well for the PSG.

A nascent agreement with Mbappé

Its association with Kylian Mbappe is also commendable. Even if the French international sometimes has trouble finding the Argentinian, Lionel Messi is not bothered in the opposite direction. An interesting relationship that suggests that the PSG could turn a corner this season, particularly in Champions League.

“He will certainly be among the best”

In an interview given to TUDNLionel Messi confided in Kylian Mbappe : “ Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one on one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proven it for years, and in the years to come he will certainly be among the best “. Number 7 of PSG should appreciate the words.

Source link

