PSG: Lionel Messi’s “like” that makes Barcelona talk

Lionel Messi “liked” a post by his compatriot Lautaro Martinez after Inter Milan’s draw against Barcelona in the Champions League (3-3).

His “like” did not go unnoticed. And it wasn’t to everyone’s taste. After Inter Milan’s draw on Wednesday night on Barcelona (3-3), Lautaro Martinez posted a series of photos on his Instagram account of the Italian club’s performance on the Camp lawn. No. A post that was “liked” by Lionel Messi. This action of the sevenfold Golden Ball was not very well received in Catalonia, especially by Catalan supporters who appeared very upset against their former player.

Lionel Messi likes Lautaro’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/RgQNJwn1pJ — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 12, 2022

Because this result put Barça in a very delicate situation. With only four points, the team led by Xavi no longer has its destiny in hand to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition. And it could even be eliminated the next day if Inter win against Viktoria Plzen, regardless of their result against Bayern Munich.

This “like” also occurs, while a possible return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona next summer has been mentioned in recent weeks. And it could dampen the optimism and enthusiasm of the Barcelonans.