Entertainment

PSG: Lionel Messi’s “like” that makes Barcelona talk

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Lionel Messi “liked” a post by his compatriot Lautaro Martinez after Inter Milan’s draw against Barcelona in the Champions League (3-3).

His “like” did not go unnoticed. And it wasn’t to everyone’s taste. After Inter Milan’s draw on Wednesday night on Barcelona (3-3), Lautaro Martinez posted a series of photos on his Instagram account of the Italian club’s performance on the Camp lawn. No. A post that was “liked” by Lionel Messi. This action of the sevenfold Golden Ball was not very well received in Catalonia, especially by Catalan supporters who appeared very upset against their former player.

Because this result put Barça in a very delicate situation. With only four points, the team led by Xavi no longer has its destiny in hand to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition. And it could even be eliminated the next day if Inter win against Viktoria Plzen, regardless of their result against Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappé has expressed the desire to leave PSG in January or at the latest next summer.

This “like” also occurs, while a possible return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona next summer has been mentioned in recent weeks. And it could dampen the optimism and enthusiasm of the Barcelonans.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Olivia Wilde hated the media storm around ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ — Radio Concierto Chile

10 mins ago

“A near-death experience”: Orlando Bloom looks back on this serious accident which occurred when he was nineteen

11 mins ago

without a mustache, with a few extra pounds and other curiosities of the actor’s new look after his trial with Amber Heard

20 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian Shares Driving Tip After Impaired Driving Arrest

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button