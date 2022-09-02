PSG: Lionel Messi’s nice message to Sarabia and Herrera

In a message posted on his Instagram account this Friday, Lionel Messi paid tribute to Pablo Sarabia and Ander Herrera who left PSG during the summer transfer window.

PSG took advantage of this transfer window, which ended Thursday at midnight, to slim down its workforce and make room for newcomers. Thus, several players left the club this summer, in particular Pablo Sarabia, who left for Juventus, and Ander Herrera, who returned to Spain with Athletic Bilbao. In a message posted on Instagram, Parisian superstar Lionel Messi paid tribute to his two ex-teammates.

” Much success in your new challenge, Leandro Paredes. It was wonderful to share so many things in Paris and I will always remember all the beautiful moments we had together! And good luck to you too, Ander Herrera. I loved meeting you, thank you for the way you welcomed me from day one and I wish you the best for your return to La Liga“, wrote the Pulga.

Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes will find themselves very quickly. Indeed, PSG faces Juventus next Tuesday, at the Parc des Princes, on behalf of the first day of the Champions League. A meeting, eagerly awaited by the whole football planet, which will oppose two of the favorites for the final victory in the competition.

