PSG – Maccabi Haifa: the group unveiled, two players back

PSG receives Maccabi Haifa on the 5th day of the Champions League: here is the group.

Felix Zwayer (41) was chosen to referee the match. A referee who easily takes out the yellow, so be careful. The man with the whistle will be assisted by Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmüller. Sven Jablonski will be the fourth referee. Christian Dingert and Bastian Dankert will be the two referees in charge of VAR. On the group side, Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are back.

The PSG group to face Maccabi Haifa

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico

Defenders: Juan Bernat, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler

Attackers: Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Pablo Sarabia, Hugo Ekitike

Paris Saint-Germain, first in their group, but not yet qualified, will face Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes (kick-off at 9 p.m., broadcast on Canal and RMC Sport). These two channels are accessible only by subscription. But it is possible to watch PSG afterwards either on your television or on a smartphone or console, depending on the option chosen.