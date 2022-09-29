PSG / Maccabi Haifa: The Israeli police file a complaint against the supporter who hugged Lionel Messi

An indictment was filed Thursday by Israeli police against a man who hugged footballer Lionel Messi during a match between French team Paris Saint-Germain and Israeli team Maccabi Haifa.

During this meeting which took place two weeks ago at the Sammy Ofer stadium in Haifa, the individual burst onto the pitch in the 80th minute after jumping over the barriers separating the public from the lawn. He then ran up to the Argentine footballer and hugged him, causing the game to be interrupted.

The incident was viewed by millions of viewers around the world.

The suspect, a 23-year-old resident of the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank, was arrested and questioned immediately after the incident.

He was served with an indictment by the Israel Police Prosecution Division on Thursday as part of a conditional settlement process, which means that once he meets all the conditions required for him, the case will be closed and will not lead to a conviction, according to the Chate 12.

“The Israel Police takes this type of crime very seriously and will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to bring perpetrators to justice,” a police spokesperson said.

At the same time, Maccabi Haifa announced that the perpetrator was now banned from attending a match played by the Israeli team. The club, which was fined 8,000 euros over the incident, is also said to have launched legal action against the individual, according to the Channel 12.

The first leg of the Champions League was won by PSG 3-1. The second leg is due to take place in Paris on October 25.