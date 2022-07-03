PSG made a big decision with Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

A year and then goes. For several weeks now, various European media have been talking about the Portuguese star’s increasingly pronounced desire to leave. The latter was particularly worried about the lack of movement of her club on the transfer window, while her English competitors were strengthening significantly. Big doubts about the management of the club which finally pushed him to make the decision to leave.

This is The Athletic who unveiled the bombshell on Saturday evening, also indicating that the former Real Madrid player wants to play the Champions League at least one last time in his career, in order to measure himself against the elite of European football before retiring or head for more exotic destinations. But a question arises: which top European club could welcome the Portuguese, who will surely ask for substantial fees?

A future in England or Germany?

One thing is certain, it will not be Paris Saint-Germain. If in the past the option of seeing the native of Madeira land at the Parc des Princes has often been mentioned, it is absolutely not in the plans of Parisian decision-makers currently. This is reported by various media such as Sky Italia or even The Athleticwho revealed the information last night.

It must be said that currently, according to AS, there are two clubs in pole position to enlist the player trained at Sporting: Bayern and Chelsea. Internally, the two clubs are studying the possibility of recruiting the Portuguese, and a meeting has even already taken place between Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, and Blues leaders last week. Note that the Spanish media does not completely exclude PSG from the race …