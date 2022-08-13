PSG made a big decision with Messi

As soon as the summer transfer window ends, PSG will open the file for the extension of Lionel Messi, also coveted by his favorite club, FC Barcelona.

After experiencing a complicated first exercise with the PSG, Lionel Messi got off to a good start this season. With already three goals scored in two games, Lionel Messi has regained his usual standards. Finally acclimated to his new life in Paris, he who spent more than twenty years in Barcelonawill the seven-time Ballon d’Or be tempted by an extension?

At the end of the contract next June, the Argentine star has an optional year. Despite this, Parisian decision-makers are said to have planned to start discussions with the former Barcelona man and his clan about a new lease, as soon as the end of the summer transfer window, reports this Saturday the newspaper The Team. We also learn that PSG would seek to have their captain Marquinhos and their playmaker Marco Verratti re-enlist.

Galtier, an asset for PSG?

The sports daily adds that Lionel Messi would get along well with Christophe Galtier, particularly appreciating his honesty. The two men would communicate a lot. During the Rouge et Bleu’s tour of Japan, the Ile-de-France coach spoke with the Argentinian about the new system put in place so that he is freer in his mind and his game. Which seems to be working for the moment.

Yes but now, the champions of France will probably have competition. FC Barcelona, ​​through the voice of Xavi and Joan Laporta, have loudly proclaimed their desire to see the native of Rosario return to play on the Camp Nou side. It remains to be seen what the main interested party thinks, he who would have been offended by the way the Catalan club got rid of him a year ago…

Read also: All the transfer window news