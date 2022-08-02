PSG made a huge decision with Lionel Messi

What’s next after this ad

We can say it without having to take too many tweezers: Lionel Messi was a little disappointed for his first season in Paris. The Argentinian was not fundamentally bad, far from it, but we could expect a little more, both in terms of his participation and his contribution to the game and from an accounting point of view. He ended the season with six goals in twenty-six league games, stats far from his usual standards…

Anyway, we can imagine that things will be better for the coming season, once he is more adapted to his new life in Paris and his new partners, he who has only known Barcelona. And internally in Paris, we seem rather satisfied with its services if we rely on the information published by brand on July 14. The Spanish media explains that the French champion is counting on the Albiceleste star for the medium term.

Messi wants to wait

The newspaper explains that PSG wants to extend it for an additional season, until 2024 therefore. Contacts have already been established with the player to discuss an extension. For the moment, the native of Rosario has not really answered, and wishes to wait a little before giving a definitive answer to the staff. The media explains that he could make his decision after the World Cup in Qatar.

The principal concerned wishes in particular to see how he feels physically and if he is still motivated to continue playing in the football elite until 2024. On the Parisian side, we wish to extend it for obvious sporting reasons, since he is considered a huge asset to win the Champions League, but also financially, since his arrival has made it possible to sign many new partnerships and brought in a lot of money. We will be fixed at the end of the year therefore.