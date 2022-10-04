PSG, Manchester United – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo traces his future to Messi
Sunday, after the humiliation in the derby (3-6), Erik ten Hag explained that he did not want to bring Cristiano Ronaldo into this shipwreck out of respect for his immense career. An explanation which obviously did not console the five-time Ballon d’Or, frustrated as ever to have once again waxed the bench. Everyone who knows him is unanimous in saying that the point of no return has been reached with the Dutch coach and that a departure in January is inevitable.
Moreover, the Italian journalist specializing in transfers Nicolo Schira assures that like Lionel Messi, CR7 will make a decision on his future after the World Cup. But unlike the Argentinian, he does not hesitate between staying at his club or leaving. He’s sure he wants to go elsewhere, but the competition in Qatar will determine if he can still claim a top club or if he’d better accept Sporting Portugal’s offer, as his mum encourages him to do, or a destination like the MLS.
#CristianoRonaldo wants to leave #Manchester United in the winter #transfers window. The relationship with #TenHag is over and after the World Cup #CR7 will push to find a solution and a new club to return to play #ChampionsLeague. #MUFC
to summarize
Like his great rival of the past decade, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo will make a decision on his future after the World Cup. The only certainty about him is that he will not stay at Manchester United, where the divorce is consummated with Erik ten Hag.