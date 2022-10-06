Football – PSG

PSG: Marco Verratti sends a huge message to Lionel Messi

Published on October 6, 2022



This Wednesday evening, PSG went for the point of a draw on the lawn of Benfica. During this meeting, Lionel Messi once again distinguished himself. Author of an XXL match, punctuated by a superb goal, the Parisian number 30 has also received praise from Marco Verratti.

For his third pool match in League ofs Champions, the PSG had to rub shoulders with Benfica. Traveling on the lawn of the Portuguese club, the men of Christophe Galtier failed to return to Paris with a win.

Marco Verratti ignites for Leo Messi

If Lionel Messi opened the scoring, the PSG saw Benfica return to height thanks to an own goal of Danilo Pereira (1-1). While Pulga once again put on a great game, Marco Verratti wanted to pay tribute to him after the final whistle.

“That’s what we did with Messi’s beautiful goal”

“We always play to win, but it was difficult tonight. Benfica is a team with good players, it’s a good team. We suffered at the beginning, it’s normal with the public and the atmosphere that there is. Afterwards, we deserved it in the second half. We had two very clear chances and we have to score. In C1, it must be a goal these kinds of occasions. We gave it our all, we did what we could.” analyzed Marco Veratti, before focusing on the performance of Lionel Messi.

“Lionel Messi has another big game”