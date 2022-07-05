PSG: Marquinhos, Neymar, Messi … Big surprise for Galtier and Campos

Football – PSG

Published on July 5, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. by The editorial staff

While they were not expected to resume training until next Monday, several internationals have returned earlier than expected. This is the case of Neymar and Marquinhos, as well as Keylor Navas and Lionel Messi. A nice surprise for Luis Campos as well as for Christophe Galtier who will be able to work more quickly with his entire group.

It’s back to school at Camp des Loges! Indeed, on Monday several players returned to the training center of the PSG in order to pass the traditional post-holiday physical tests. In this context, Rafina, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marco Verratti or Mauro Icardi were seen in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. For the rest of the group, it will still be necessary to wait, the internationals having obtained a few additional days of vacation.

Neymar, Marquinhos, Messi and Navas already back…

And yet, this Tuesday morning, the South American internationals surprised everyone. Expected next Monday at training, Neymar, Marquinhos or Keylor Navas All three showed up at Camp des Loges on Tuesday morning, six days before the scheduled date. The same applies to Lionel Messi who was also early for his recovery. A nice sign of involvement that should delight Luis Camposbut also Christophe Galtier.

👋 @marquinhos_m5 ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/7HEYKXpAvY — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) July 5, 2022

… while waiting for Galtier

Indeed, in parallel with the resumption of training, Christophe Galtier was on his side at the Factory to sign his two-season contract with the PSG. A press conference is also scheduled for 2 p.m. to formalize his arrival before he leads his first training session in Paris at 4:30 p.m. Very studious return to PSG.