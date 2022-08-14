Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé, Benzema … Messi has decided for the Ballon d’Or

Posted on August 14, 2022 at 10:10 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



Author of a fantastic season with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is naturally one of the big favorites for the Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappé is also one of the contenders and could win the prestigious trophy this year. Lionel Messi, who is not among the 30 named, has also designated his big favorite for the Ballon d’Or.

The election of Ballon d’Or fast approaching. Moreover, we already know the list of 30 nominated for the Grail. After a rather difficult season at PSG, Lionel Messi is not there. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or will therefore attend the coronation of another player this year. For 2022, the big favorite is Karim Benzema. There is also Kylian Mbappe. The two French internationals carried their respective teams almost single-handedly. For Lionel Messithe choice is already made.

Real Madrid: Benzema future Ballon d’Or, Mbappé totally valid https://t.co/Ez07ATSA55 pic.twitter.com/d1IxuLM8CV — le10sport (@le10sport) August 13, 2022

“It’s clear that Benzema had a spectacular year”

“ The Golden Ball ? I think there is no doubt this year. It’s clear that Benzema had a spectacular year “, explained the star of the PSG at the microphone of TyC Sports . Author of 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games last season, Karim Benzema knew how to be decisive in important moments. Lionel Messi insisted on pointing this out.

No doubt for Messi with Benzema