PSG: Mbappé – Messi, a big news falls before Clermont

is on the program for this 31st day of Ligue 1 this Saturday evening at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied (kick-off at 9 p.m., live on Canal + Offset). An important match for Paris SG, led by itsand who will have to confirm after his very good victory against FC Lorient on the lawn of the Parc des Princes last Sunday.

And this in order to get this title of champion of France, which will unfortunately only be a meager consolation for Doha, especially in view of the incredible Mercato which was carried out last summer by PSG via QSI with the recruitments by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi.

But shortly before this Ligue 1 meeting between Clermont Foot 63 and Paris Saint-Germain, a big Mercato info fell on La Pulga and Kylian Mbappewhich remains more than ever in the sights of Real Madrid and for whom the Emir of Qatar would be ready to do all the madness necessary to convince him to extend within the Parisian club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi…

Indeed, as indicated by many media in France and abroad in recent days, PSG would be ready to offer the captain’s armband to the native of Bondy, but also to carry out the next Mercato in consultation with him in order to build a team made up of young players already confirmed at a very high level and with plenty of room for improvement, such as Antony (Ajax Amsterdam) or Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) and Aurélien Tchouaméni (AS Monaco).

While rumors announced the possible departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi at the end of the season, given the poor performance of the two former Barça players in the Parisian jersey this season, Kylian Mbappé would however have indicated in Doha that he really wanted to evolve alongside the Argentinian international in the event of an extension at Paris SGaccording to information from The Cuatro.

Under contract until June 2023 with the club of the capital, currently trained by Mauricio Pochettino, the native of Rosario who scored 81 goals in 160 caps with the national team of Argentina should therefore not move during the market for future transfers.