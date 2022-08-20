PSG: Mbappé, Messi, Neymar… The monstrous challenge launched by Campos and Galtier

Football – PSG

Messi, Neymar… The monstrous challenge launched by Campos and Galtier

Posted on August 20, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin



After only two days of the championship, PSG is already showing more than encouraging signs. Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier are very confident, so much so that they would have asked their players to finish the season undefeated. A colossal challenge that the club of the capital will try to honor.

The beginning of the era Christophe Galtier portends a successful sequel for the PSG. After two league games, the club from the capital has already scored 10 goals for only 2 conceded. Very encouraging beginnings, especially Galtier seems to have breathed new life into Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.

Campos and Galtier want an unbeaten season

Such a reassuring start Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier had a crazy idea. According to newspaper information The Parisian they would have issued a challenge to the players of the PSG : end the season undefeated. A perilous mission that the Parisians have tried to achieve on several occasions since the arrival of QSI.

Arsenal did it in 2004

In history, very few teams have achieved this feat. The most striking example is Arsenal. In 2004, the club trained by Arsène Wenger went unbeaten for one Premier League season, before earning the nickname ‘The Invincibles’. This year the PSG will try to do the same.