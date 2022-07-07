Entertainment

PSG: Mbappé – Messi, the big news of the day at Paris SG!

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Although led by its incredible MNM composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, PSG unfortunately suffered another bitter failure on the European scene this season, with this terrible elimination of Paris SG from the knockout stages of the Ligue des Champions against Real Madrid by Karim Benzema.

But with the appointments of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier, respectively as sports adviser and coach, PSG wants change in its project led by QSI: “less bling bling and flashy” during the transfer window at Paris SG, like the recently confided Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

According to recent transfer window rumours, the PSG management have made several strong choices, including those to place elements like Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe on the transfer list! But a big news has fallen on this subject from the side of Paris Saint-Germain …

Indeed, according to information from the Mundo Deportivo, there would be strong internal tensions between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, since the striker of the France team would be in favor of a departure from Neymar, the great friend of La Pulga. The Argentinian would have been very upset by this situation and the former Barça star would now be cold with the native of Bondy!

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to recreate the viral Gym Lips effect

9 mins ago

Selena Gomez or how to defend the strapless dress that triumphs

20 mins ago

Elle Macpherson raises the pulse with captivating photos, although she confuses her fans with one detail

31 mins ago

INTERVIEW – Jazz Correia (JLC Family) confused with Kim Kardashian, her surreal anecdote

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button