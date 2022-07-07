PSG: Mbappé – Messi, the big news of the day at Paris SG!

Although led by its incredible MNM composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, PSG unfortunately suffered another bitter failure on the European scene this season, with this terrible elimination of Paris SG from the knockout stages of the Ligue des Champions against Real Madrid by Karim Benzema.

But with the appointments of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier, respectively as sports adviser and coach, PSG wants change in its project led by QSI: “less bling bling and flashy” during the transfer window at Paris SG, like the recently confided Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

According to recent transfer window rumours, the PSG management have made several strong choices, including those to place elements like Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe on the transfer list! But a big news has fallen on this subject from the side of Paris Saint-Germain …

Indeed, according to information from the Mundo Deportivo, there would be strong internal tensions between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, since the striker of the France team would be in favor of a departure from Neymar, the great friend of La Pulga. The Argentinian would have been very upset by this situation and the former Barça star would now be cold with the native of Bondy!