Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé, Neymar … In Paris, Messi has no friends

Posted on October 15, 2022 at 1:10 p.m.



Now fully adapted to PSG, Lionel Messi finally shines in Parisian colors. His understanding with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé seems to be growing. But the Argentinian’s relations with the PSG locker room would remain only professional. Lionel Messi wouldn’t have any real friends in Paris, as they all stayed in Barcelona.

After a rather mixed first season in the capital, Lionel Messi seems to have finally adapted to the PSG. The Argentinian finally shines under the colors of the Parisian formation (8 goals and 8 assists in 13 games). His agreement with Kylian Mbappe and especially Neymar, his teammates in attack, is improving day by day. The three stars of PSG manage to find each other much more easily than before.

“His real friends like Busquets are in Barcelona”

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi wouldn’t really share a friendly relationship with anyone off the pitch like Guillem Balague revealed it for The Parisian : “ Messi’s relationship with Mbappé? As far as I know, he has no real friendly relations in Paris. He has good professional relationships with Mbappé, Ramos or Neymar, but his real friends like Busquets are in Barcelona. »

“I think he understands what Mbappé is going through”