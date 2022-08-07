Football – PSG

Mbappé, Neymar, Messi… Galtier’s focus on his stars

Posted on August 7, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. by The editorial staff



PSG emerged largely victorious from their meeting against Clermont during the opening of Ligue 1 (5-0). A meeting in which Neymar and Lionel Messi both scored, while Kylian Mbappé was absent. Christophe Galtier, after the match, announced his strategy for managing his stars within his workforce.

This is one of the major challenges for every coach in the PSG. The former coach of theOGC Nice arrived this summer at the head of the Parisian club. The objective is clear for the leaders: it is time for Paris to get this first Champions League, coveted for so many years. Christophe Galtier must now deal with a workforce made up of stars, such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar or Lionel Messi. After the resounding 5-0 victory of PSG in front of Clermont in the first meeting of the season League 1the coach returned to his management of his stars…

“Obviously we will have to manage as best we can”

“Managing the stars and taking out Neymar, Messi and Kylian? Yes, I have already mentioned this with the three. Here we are at one match per week, that’s fine. Afterwards, as you said, it will be a very compact first part of the season. We will have almost 26 matches with the selections and then there will be the World Cup. It will obviously be necessary to manage these players as well as possible. Nobody wants to go out, but we will have to do it and maybe sometimes not start the game to keep a strong team for the first part of the season. has explained Christophe Galtier at the microphone of Canal + .

The year or never for PSG?

Still, for the first two matches of the season, the PSG version Christophe Galtier seems to have completely changed its face compared to the previous season. With 9 goals scored in just two official matches (against Nantes during the Champions Trophy and against Clermont in League 1), the PSG seems to be stronger than ever on the national stage. And the change of device also seems to be good for the Parisian collective. Neymar and Lionel Messi started the season in great shape. It remains to be seen how Kylian Mbappe will start his exercise, he who had been excluded from the group for the first day following a slight injury. It could be the year or never for the PSG in their quest for Champions League…