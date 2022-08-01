PSG: Mbappé, Neymar, Messi … Galtier’s huge dilemma with his stars

Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé, Neymar, Messi… Galtier’s huge dilemma

Posted on August 1, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. by Amadou Diawara



Just arrived at PSG, Christophe Galtier has the chance to train a very large number of stars. However, the new Parisian coach will have to make very difficult choices, starting with appointing his penalty taker. While Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have already proven themselves in this exercise, Christophe Galtier has not yet decided between his stars.

To make up for the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, thanked, Nasser Al-Khelaifi decided to trust Christophe Galtier. To afford the services of the French technician, the president of the PSG reached an agreement with theOGC Nice to complete a transfer. While he played his first official match with the capital club this Sunday evening during the Champions Trophy, Christophe Galtier has already proven itself.

No penalty taker assigned to PSG?

In effect, Christophe Galtier managed to win a trophy in his first match with the PSG (4-0 victory against FC Nantes). And if he has already had to make several strong choices to carry out his mission at Paris – how to draw up your list of undesirables for sale during this summer transfer window – Christophe Galtier would not have yet decided for the penalties.

Christophe Galtier intends to make a choice before each match