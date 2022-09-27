PSG: Mbappé, Neymar, Messi… War is declared in Galtier’s locker room

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Mbappé, Neymar, Messi… War is declared

Posted on September 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas



While PSG can count on a trio of stars in attack, made up of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi, cohabitation would not be the easiest internally. The Bondynois would particularly find it difficult to share the spotlight with the two former friends of FC Barcelona, ​​and this would be felt in the atmosphere in the locker room.

By laying hands on Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021, the management of PSG was aware that she was going to have to manage the egos of three stars evolving in the same position, whereas Kylian Mbappe and Neymar already shared the spotlight. But the opportunity was too good for Qatar, dreaming of recruiting the multiple Ballon d’Or since the takeover of the Parisian team. After a disappointing first season for the MNMmarked by the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the PSG hopes to achieve more success with the appointment of Christopher Galtier on the bench, but the situation has further evolved following the extension of Kylian Mbappe. What accentuate the tensions internally.

Mbappé extended, but Messi and Neymar are still there

Free at the end of last season, Kylian Mbappe agreed to sign a new lease with the PSG. To achieve its ends, Qatar would have made big promises to the Bondynois, concerning its role in the team but also the structure of the workforce. However, nothing has really changed since the announcement of his extension. Kylian Mbappe must always live with Neymar and Lionel Messiwith the difference that the two former stars of the FC Barcelona are much more successful this season. Neymar returned to the level he was in Catalonia with 11 goals and 8 assists in 11 appearances while Lionel Messi has made its mark in the capital, as evidenced by its 6 achievements and 8 offerings.

Discomfort in the PSG locker room?

Kylian Mbappe does not have to be ashamed of his record, totaling 10 goals in 9 matches, but the tricolor world champion is much more stingy collectively, he who has not delivered the slightest assist this season. A balance sheet that shows the gap between the three stars of the PSG. While the penaltygate episode between Mbappe and Neymar caused a lot of talk during the month of August, the tensions between the two men are apparent, both on and off the pitch. This Thursday after the victory of Blues against theAustria (2-0), Kylian Mbappe pointed to its club use alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, blaming a lack of freedom. “ In Paris, it’s different, there isn’t that. I am asked to do the pivot, it is different. »

A diplomatic way of conveying a message to the PSGa few weeks after his astonishing answer concerning the evolution of the project QSI following its extension: This is neither the place nor the time and I am not the best person to answer this question. We are here to talk about a Champions League match. “For his part, Neymar stood out for his surprising reaction when questioned in the mixed zone on Kylian Mbappe following the success of the Selection facing Ghana (3-0) Friday. “ With Kylian? Pfff… “, reacted the number 10 of the PSGvisibly annoyed, before heading for the exit.

