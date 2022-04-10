PSG: Mbappé savors his complicity with Messi and Neymar but …

Saturday evening, Paris Saint-Germain won, 6-1, against Clermont during the 31st day of Ligue 1. During this meeting, if Neymar and Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick, Lionel Messi delivered three assists. At the end of the meeting, the Parisian number 7 expressed his happiness to evolve within this trio but regrets that their complicity arrives so late in the season.

Kylian Mbappé has regrets. The current top scorer in the French championship, is happy to evolve with Neymar and Lionel Messi but regrets that the complicity between the three men arrives so late in the season, as he explains to the microphone of canal +: “We’re happy, we had a lot of fun and I think we gave it too. We continue our road to this 10th title, I think it is not very far. We are very satisfied. Fluid between the three of us (with Lionel Messi and Neymar, editor’s note)? It’s a pity that it only happens now, after there have been circumstances and events that have delayed us. There are three quality players and we try to help the team as much as possible.. »

