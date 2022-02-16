Psg, Mbappé stretches Real Madrid in the 94th minute! City show in Lisbon

Champions League, fixtures and results

Messi misses a penalty, Mbappé finds the winning goal in the 94th minute!

At the Parco dei Principi an early final between Psg and Real Madrid. A challenge between football stars and which promises many emotions. Pochettino chooses Donnarumma in goal while in attack space for the trident formed by Di Maria, Mbappé and Messi. Ancelotti responds with the usual midfield formed by Kroos, Casemiro and Modric, then Asensio and Vinicius in support of Benzema. It is to referee the game Daniele Orsato. To open the match is the PSG that controls the ball and finds the first opportunity at 5 ‘with the passage in the middle of the Mbappé for Di Maria who, however, pulls high. A study phase between the two teams follows, played mainly in midfield. The hosts still find space forward, with Mbappé overcoming the Blancos defense on 18 ‘but being stopped by Courtois. PSG continues to play on the flanks, creating many problems for Real Madrid, which, on the other hand, fails to advance. At 32 ‘it also lights up Messi: the Argentine overcomes everyone and starts the shot from the edge of the area which ends up outside Courtois’ goal. We return to the locker room at 0-0, after a first half of study but also with good opportunities for the hosts. It starts with the same script of the first 45 minutes, with PSG forward and Real defending themselves. This time the Parisians raise the pace, finding various opportunities in a few minutes. At 50 ‘Mbappé tries again on an assist from Di Maria but Courtois surpasses himself and deflects the ball, then shortly after the Argentine tries with a powerful shot but does not find the goal. Messi is unleashed and at 54 ‘tries his left foot, then at 61’ he throws Mbappé into the area with Carvajal committing a foul to stop him. Orsato whistles for a kick rigor for the PSG. From eleven meters it presents itself Messi who, however, is stopped by an amazing Courtois. Despite the mistake from the spot, the Parisians still throw themselves forward, this time Parades wants to try it from outside the area but while coordinating for the shot Messi takes the ball away from him and is then blocked by the Real Madrid defense. Another mistake for the Argentine. At 72 ‘Pochettino the card is played Neymar, placed on the left in place of Di Maria. At 78 ‘again Psg, again Mbappé with a diagonal that touches the pole to the left of Courtois. The hosts continue to push but the goal does not come even with the attempts of Neymar (spoon in front of Courtois) and again of an unleashed Mbappé who overcomes the whole defense in the 90 ‘but does not find the winning pass in the area. It seems over now when at 94 ‘Neymar serves as Mbappé heel which passes Vazquez and Militao and then finally manages to beat Courtois after many attempts throughout the game. Victory at the last second for the PSG.

Psg-Real Madrid, match report and statistics