Psg, Mbappé stretches Real Madrid in the 94th minute! City show in Lisbon

PARIS – The Champions League round of 16 starts there Psg’s last second victory over Real Madrid 1-0. Game with high rhythms at the Parco dei Principi and with the Parisians who dominate and create many opportunities without being able to materialize. At the last minute, however, Mbappé finds the winning shot which gives victory to Pochettino. In the other game of the evening the Manchester City mortgages the move to the quarterfinals clearly exceeding it Sporting Lisbon 5-0. Game without history at the “José Alvalade “, with the team of Guardiola which concedes nothing and dominates the race. Wild Bernardo Silva: for him a brace and an assist.
Champions League, fixtures and results
Messi misses a penalty, Mbappé finds the winning goal in the 94th minute!
At the Parco dei Principi an early final between Psg and Real Madrid. A challenge between football stars and which promises many emotions. Pochettino chooses Donnarumma in goal while in attack space for the trident formed by Di Maria, Mbappé and Messi. Ancelotti responds with the usual midfield formed by Kroos, Casemiro and Modric, then Asensio and Vinicius in support of Benzema. It is to referee the game Daniele Orsato. To open the match is the PSG that controls the ball and finds the first opportunity at 5 ‘with the passage in the middle of the Mbappé for Di Maria who, however, pulls high. A study phase between the two teams follows, played mainly in midfield. The hosts still find space forward, with Mbappé overcoming the Blancos defense on 18 ‘but being stopped by Courtois. PSG continues to play on the flanks, creating many problems for Real Madrid, which, on the other hand, fails to advance. At 32 ‘it also lights up Messi: the Argentine overcomes everyone and starts the shot from the edge of the area which ends up outside Courtois’ goal. We return to the locker room at 0-0, after a first half of study but also with good opportunities for the hosts. It starts with the same script of the first 45 minutes, with PSG forward and Real defending themselves. This time the Parisians raise the pace, finding various opportunities in a few minutes. At 50 ‘Mbappé tries again on an assist from Di Maria but Courtois surpasses himself and deflects the ball, then shortly after the Argentine tries with a powerful shot but does not find the goal. Messi is unleashed and at 54 ‘tries his left foot, then at 61’ he throws Mbappé into the area with Carvajal committing a foul to stop him. Orsato whistles for a kick rigor for the PSG. From eleven meters it presents itself Messi who, however, is stopped by an amazing Courtois. Despite the mistake from the spot, the Parisians still throw themselves forward, this time Parades wants to try it from outside the area but while coordinating for the shot Messi takes the ball away from him and is then blocked by the Real Madrid defense. Another mistake for the Argentine. At 72 ‘Pochettino the card is played Neymar, placed on the left in place of Di Maria. At 78 ‘again Psg, again Mbappé with a diagonal that touches the pole to the left of Courtois. The hosts continue to push but the goal does not come even with the attempts of Neymar (spoon in front of Courtois) and again of an unleashed Mbappé who overcomes the whole defense in the 90 ‘but does not find the winning pass in the area. It seems over now when at 94 ‘Neymar serves as Mbappé heel which passes Vazquez and Militao and then finally manages to beat Courtois after many attempts throughout the game. Victory at the last second for the PSG.
Psg-Real Madrid, match report and statistics
City show: Bernardo Silva unleashed
Challenge between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City to the “José Alvalade “of Lisbon. Eighth final that sees the citizens as clear favorites but they must not underestimate Sporting, capable of obtaining the second place in their group by ousting Borussia Dortmund. Guardiola confirms the trident with Mahrez, Foden and Sterling, supported by midfield by Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne and Rodri. The hosts opened the game, with Sarabia trying the cross for Paulinho on 4 ‘forcing Ederson to intervene. goal of the advantage with Foden’s shot rejected but not blocked by Adan e Mahrez who replies on the net. The Var confirms the goal despite doubts about De Bruyne’s position. From this point the game becomes one-sided, with City creating chances without problems and crushing Sporting in their area. At 18 ‘comes the 2-0 with Bernardo Silva who uses a rebound ball after a corner kick and in the 32nd minute the set of Foden who takes advantage of Coates’ mistake and bags from close range. Before the end of the first half also comes the fourth goal with Bernardo Silva signing the double personal thanks to Inacio’s detour on his shot. Game already closed after the first 45 minutes, with the Manchester City in total control of the match. Despite the result, Guardiola’s team has no intention of stopping, with Bernardo Silva finding the hat-trick in the 50th minute from a cross from De Bruyne. However, the Var intervenes and cancels the goal for the Portuguese midfielder’s offside. City’s fifth goal, however, is not long in coming and arrives in the 59th minute with the descent into the area of Sterling, launched by a wild Bernardo Silva, who then beats Adan. Manchester City is limited to managing the ball until the final whistle: a very important victory for Guardiola who with this 5-0 mortgages the passage to the quarters.
Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City, match report and statistics