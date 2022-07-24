PSG: Messi back at Barça, Laporta’s ambiguous sentence

After the Clasico won by Barça against Real Madrid (1-0), Joan Laporta (again) sent a message to Lionel Messi.

FC Barcelona finally seems ready to raise its head. Since the departure of Lionel Messi last summer, the Catalan formation was only a shadow of itself until the arrival of Xavi on the bench. Thanks to a large recruitment, to which he greatly contributed, the Barcelona coach now has a team capable of fighting for the biggest titles. But within the club, we still hope for the return of Lionel Messi.

Laporta: ‘I think I owe him’

The “we” has a name, since it is President Joan Laporta. Over the past few months, he hasn’t stopped putting the subject on the table to anyone who wanted to hand him a microphone, and he did it again following the “friendly” Clasico won by Barça against Real Madrid (1 -0) in the night from Saturday to Sunday, on a goal from Raphinha.

“I believe, I hope and I wish that the Messi chapter at Barça is not over. And I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this chapter which is still open, which has not been closed , (…) has a much more splendid end than it was”, first declared the Barcelona boss at the microphone of ESPN.

“Do I feel indebted to him? Morally, as president of Barça, I think I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barça and on a personal level, I think I am indebted,” he concluded. A more than ambiguous sentence, first of all because Messi – via his entourage – said he was annoyed to see Laporta constantly talking about his return.

What return is Laporta talking about?

Also because Messi never really digested the conditions of his departure, he who wanted to stay at Barça last summer. “La Pulga” almost believes that it has been pushed out, and it will no doubt see hypocrisy in this new exit from the Barcelona president. Unless it only speaks of an ephemeral return for a farewell match, with the tribute that would go with it?