Football – PSG

PSG: Messi collateral victim of the war between Mbappé and Neymar?

Published on October 10, 2022 at 09:15



The relationship between the stars of the team has always been a problem at Paris Saint-Germain since QSI’s arrival. This time, however, it is three of the biggest names in the football world who are vying for the beautiful role, with Kylian Mbappé who has been put forward by the management… which does not seem to please Neymar, as well as Lionel Messi.

With the extension last May, Kylian Mbappe reached a new level, becoming the highest paid player in the world. But above all, the Frenchman was offered a whole new role at the PSG, of which he has clearly become the headliner. However, this seems to have created some problems internally, especially with Neymar.

PSG: Mbappé sets fire to social networks again https://t.co/sAYcUTSEPW pic.twitter.com/8Jry3Q8mGF — le10sport (@le10sport) October 10, 2022

It clashed between Neymar and Mbappé

Since the start of the season, several concerns have been raised between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. MARCA confirms this on Monday, explaining that the two players of the PSG are indeed not the best friends in the world and several clashes have taken place recently, for different reasons.

Messi tried to calm things down, but…