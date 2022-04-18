Entertainment

PSG: “Messi does not want to be there”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

For Nabil Djellit, Lionel Messi went through his Classico last night because he is not happy in Paris.

Still disappointing last night during the Classico against Olympique de Marseille, Lionel Messi did not regain points with observers. Last night, the consultant from The team channel Nabil Djellit went there with his little rant on social networks. The journalist points to the Argentinian’s disastrous season, which pales in comparison to Karim Benzema’s XXL performances with Real Madrid.

“This PSG is weak, I think we don’t really measure the gap between XXL investments and such a mediocre rendering. During the boring Classico sponsored by PSG, Real once again stood out with an exceptional scenario against Sevilla. Benzema continues his alien season with a decisive goal… Messi no longer passes a dribble. He is taken back every time and even makes bad choices. It’s a monstrous flop. This match confirms to me what I’ve been thinking from the start… Messi doesn’t want to be there. To say he’s erased tonight is an understatement. »

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Emma Watson Reveals the 3 Natural Oils She Uses for Silky Hair

8 mins ago

the wedding of his son Brooklyn the terrace… here is the intriguing reason!

9 mins ago

“The Batman”: the wait is over, HBO Max premiered the film with Robert Pattinson | SKIP-INTRO

19 mins ago

Sienna Miller recounts one of the most complicated shoots with Ben Affleck

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button