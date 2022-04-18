PSG: “Messi does not want to be there”

For Nabil Djellit, Lionel Messi went through his Classico last night because he is not happy in Paris.

Still disappointing last night during the Classico against Olympique de Marseille, Lionel Messi did not regain points with observers. Last night, the consultant from The team channel Nabil Djellit went there with his little rant on social networks. The journalist points to the Argentinian’s disastrous season, which pales in comparison to Karim Benzema’s XXL performances with Real Madrid.

“This PSG is weak, I think we don’t really measure the gap between XXL investments and such a mediocre rendering. During the boring Classico sponsored by PSG, Real once again stood out with an exceptional scenario against Sevilla. Benzema continues his alien season with a decisive goal… Messi no longer passes a dribble. He is taken back every time and even makes bad choices. It’s a monstrous flop. This match confirms to me what I’ve been thinking from the start… Messi doesn’t want to be there. To say he’s erased tonight is an understatement. »