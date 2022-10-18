Football – PSG

PSG: Messi, Neymar … Before the World Cup, Galtier reveals a problem

With the approach of the World Cup, Christophe Galtier recognizes that the insane calendar forces him to make strong choices, like the exit of Lionel Messi before the 80th minute of play Sunday evening against OM (1 -0).

For the first time in football history, the world Cup takes place in the middle of the season. Consequently, it forces clubs to manage their players differently. This is obviously the case in PSGwhere Christophe Galtier has to juggle everyone’s playing time, like Lionel Messi Where Neymarall replaced at the end of the match againstOM Sunday night.

“My players wanted to win that game”

” My players wanted to win that game and score goals, as always. There was also one injured on each side. It is also due to the sequence of matches and a very compact schedule. Is there a particular reflection among the players? It’s possible, but I’m not in their head. In any case, no restraint is possible because we are aiming for very high results in the league and in the Champions League. “, he confides in a press conference before acknowledging that the world Cup forces him to make choices.

“I know the World Cup is very important”