PSG: Messi, Neymar… Kylian Mbappé announces the color for the MNM
Posted on September 5, 2022 at 11:10 p.m. by Hugo Chirossel
After a mixed first season, the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are finally starting to show their full potential at PSG. A satisfaction for the French international, who wishes to continue on this dynamic, while the Parisians will enter the Champions League on Tuesday against Juventus.
An almost perfect start. With five wins in six games, the Paris Saint Germain started his season in the league very well. the PSG was only held in check by theAS Monaco (1-1) for the moment, led in particular by his attacking trio composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Impressive statistics
Neymar had announced the color before the resumption and he keeps his word for the moment. Since the return of League 1, the Brazilian is already at 7 goals and 6 assists. If he counts the same number of passes, Lionel Messi has for his part scored 3 times, while the Frenchman is also at 7 goals.
“We hope that we will continue like this”
A satisfaction for Kylian Mbappewho intends to continue in this way: we start well. Last year, it’s true that we always had a problem that came from one or the other, which meant that all three of us were never really able to play. This year we start well, we manage to score goals, to win matches and we hope that we will continue like this “, he confided to Canal+.