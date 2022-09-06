Football – PSG

PSG: Messi, Neymar… Kylian Mbappé announces the color for the MNM

Posted on September 5, 2022 at 11:10 p.m. by Hugo Chirossel



After a mixed first season, the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are finally starting to show their full potential at PSG. A satisfaction for the French international, who wishes to continue on this dynamic, while the Parisians will enter the Champions League on Tuesday against Juventus.

An almost perfect start. With five wins in six games, the Paris Saint Germain started his season in the league very well. the PSG was only held in check by theAS Monaco (1-1) for the moment, led in particular by his attacking trio composed of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG: Pogba, Neymar… Faced with controversy, Kylian Mbappé lets go of his truths https://t.co/mzOoBVdDL5 pic.twitter.com/KHRqkw5dW3 — le10sport (@le10sport) September 5, 2022

Impressive statistics

Neymar had announced the color before the resumption and he keeps his word for the moment. Since the return of League 1, the Brazilian is already at 7 goals and 6 assists. If he counts the same number of passes, Lionel Messi has for his part scored 3 times, while the Frenchman is also at 7 goals.

“We hope that we will continue like this”