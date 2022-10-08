Football – PSG

PSG: Messi, Neymar, Mbappé… The maddening fortunes of the MNM

Published on October 8, 2022



Today, PSG have one of the best attacking trios in the world with Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. This season, on the pitch, the MNM is in great shape. But it’s not just on the lawns that the three PSG stars are exploding the counters. Indeed, at the financial level, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé also make a strong impression.

In 2017, the PSG shook the world of football. Indeed, to invite themselves to the table of the biggest European clubs, the Parisians have released more than 400M€ to bring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back to back. And since the summer of 2021, another star has joined the Brazilian and the French and not just any star: Lionel Messi. Taking advantage that the Argentinian was free following his departure from FC Barcelonathe PSG formed one of the most dangerous attacking trios. But all of this comes at a financial cost. Today, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are indeed part of the 10 highest paid players in the world whose ranking was revealed by Forbes .

Mbappé at the top

And at the very top of this ranking, we find a certain Kylian Mbappe. A few months ago, the star of Bondy initialed a new contract with the PSG and what contract. In effect, Mbappe was showered with gold by Qatar to convince him to stay with the capital club. He is now the highest paid player in the world. The amount ? €131 million, including €113 million in salaries and the rest thanks to its sponsors.

Messi and Neymar behind

In number 2 of this ranking: Lionel Messi. If he lowered his salary following his departure from FC Barcelonanumber 30 of the PSG continues to earn a small fortune. In total, Messi would receive €123 million, including €56 million thanks to its sponsors. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo completes the podium of the highest paid players in the world, just behind, in 4th place, there is Neymar. He receives €89m, including €56m in salaries.

What about the rest of the top 10? Behind Neymarwe can thus find Mohamed Salah, Erling Braut Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard, Andrés Iniesta as well as Kevin De Bruyne.