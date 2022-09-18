PSG: Messi, Ronaldo … Near the end, they receive an incredible tribute to PSG

Football – PSG

Near the end, they receive an incredible tribute to PSG

Posted on September 18, 2022 at 07:00 by Pierrick Levallet



During their career, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have regularly been opposed in recent weeks. This great rivalry will have animated the football world. Nevertheless, Vitinha, who had the chance to evolve with the two players, believes that the two stars are quite similar. Moreover, the Portuguese considers himself privileged to have been able to walk the field alongside the two stars.

Throughout their career, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were opposed by great rivalry. The two legends pushed each other to the limit of their capacity by setting multiple records. Fans of both players, meanwhile, have been fighting a war that has been going on for several years now over which of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in history. Vitinhahe believes that the two stars are closer than they are opposed.

Mercato – PSG: Luis Campos sets XXL conditions for the future of Messi https://t.co/Tcd2jGmuJo pic.twitter.com/UsHMDEGxea — le10sport (@le10sport) September 16, 2022

“Ronaldo and Messi? The things that unite them are immense”

” Ronaldo and Messi? There are far more things that unite them than things that separate them. They each have their own way of playing and their own characteristics, but the things that unite them are immense. The willingness to always want more, regardless of what they have already earned, is part of it. ” confided the midfielder of the PSG in an interview with Oh Jogo .

“I am privileged to have had the time to play with them”