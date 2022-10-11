Football – PSG

PSG: Messi, Ronaldo… The war continues!

Published on September 16, 2022 at 03:15



Lifelong rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been on the decline for several seasons and are less and less panicked by the statistics. However, the two legends continue to hold many records and PSG’s number 30 has reignited the rivalry with the Portuguese.

For almost 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi panic the counters and engage in a huge battle for the honorary title of best player in the history of football. The two attackers thus piled up the goals and shared many records. But when they seemed on the decline, Lionel Messi reignited this rivalry by breaking a new record.

PSG: Messi, Mbappé, Neymar … The stars of Galtier panic the counters https://t.co/tMDIwKBCpN pic.twitter.com/nnT8oOoECk — le10sport (@le10sport) September 15, 2022

Messi breaks a Ronaldo record…

In effect, Lionel Messi has found a new victim in the Champions League namely the Maccabi Haifa. It was indeed the first time that the Argentinian found the net against the Israeli team. In total, it is therefore a 39th club which undergoes the talent of number 30 of the PSGwhich allows him to beat the record of Cristiano Ronaldo who had scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League.

… but remains far from the number of goals in C1!

However, Cristiano Ronaldo retains the most important record, namely that of the number of goals in the Champions League. With 141 achievements, the Portuguese has a nice margin on Lionel Messi who scored his 126th goal in C1 on Wednesday night against Maccabi Haifa (3-1). It therefore points to 15 lengths of Cristiano Ronaldowhich must be content with Europa League this season.