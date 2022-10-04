Football – PSG

PSG: Messi shattered, FC Barcelona flies to his rescue

Published on October 4, 2022



When he spoke during the international break, Lionel Messi notably returned to the failure of PSG in the Champions League last season against Real Madrid. The opportunity for the Argentinian to deliver his point of view on the most famous of club competitions, which was not necessarily appreciated in the Spanish capital. This Monday, Xavi defended the opinion of Lionel Messi.

For his first year at PSGLionel Messi experienced European disillusionment with the Real Madrid. Despite their success in the first leg (1-0), the capital club rediscovered their old demons by falling on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu (1-3). ” Last season’s elimination was very difficult to digest because of the way it went, because we had two great games against Real Madrid and we lost on small details. “, recently confided Messiin an interview with TUDN .

Messi tackled in Madrid

” It is a very difficult competition to win because it is not always won by the best team. It is always played on small details, the slightest error leaves you on the floor, but we are preparing for these moments, to be up to it when they arrive. “Added the Argentinian, something to react to Madrid. ” What is it to be the best? How do you rate being the best? When ? In one match, in one knockout round, in three knockout rounds…? “, in particular dropped the former Madrid Guti in the show The Chiringuito .

“I think the Champions League is more complicated”