PSG: Messi tackles Real Madrid, Ancelotti reacts

Published on October 4, 2022



Eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, Lionel Messi has admitted that the Champions League was not won by the best of teams. An opinion shared by Xavi, coach of FC Barcelona. Coach of the Madrid training, Carlo Ancelotti highlighted his victory in C1 last season and wanted to answer them.

The scar is not closed yet. Eliminated in the Round of 16 Champions League last season, the PSG had taken a hit on the head. Especially since Mauricio Pochettino’s men had taken over their opponent. Disappointment and anger were present among Parisian supporters, who did not hesitate to whistle certain players, in particular Lionel Messi.

“It’s a very difficult competition to win because it’s not always won by the best team”

A few days ago, Lionel Messi came back on the defeat against the Real Madrid. ” The goal is clear to everyone. PSG have wanted to win the Champions League for a long time. It is a very difficult competition to win because it is not always won by the best team. It is always played on small details, the slightest error leaves you on the floor, but we are preparing for these moments, to be up to the task when they arrive. “said the player of the PSG in an interview with TUDN.

“The Champions League is more difficult than La Liga”

Current coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Xavi shares the same opinion as his former teammate. According to him, it’s not always the best team that wins the Champions League: The Champions League is more difficult than La Liga. The best still does not win. You have to be ready at just the right time “. Winner of the C1 last May, the real Madrid felt targeted and came out of silence on Tuesday.

“We were also surprised”