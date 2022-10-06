Entertainment

PSG: Messi touched, the last reassuring clues about his glitch

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

While the Nuno Mendes case is much more worrying for PSG, with a muscle injury that will keep him away from the field for several games, as Christophe Galtier explained last night, concern is not really appropriate for Lionel. Messi.

“Leo Messi asked out because he was very tired. He plays a lot, we all know the importance he has in our animation,” said Galtier after the match. Reassuring words confirmed by a video of leaving the stadium taken by RMC journalist Arthur Perrot, showing a Messi walking quite normally and visibly not worried about his glitch.

A simple contracture for Messi

Last confirmation came from TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, who assured that Messi suffered from a small contracture but was careful to get out in time to avoid any problems. La Pulga is doing well and will be able to continue the matches after its very good score on Wednesday evening in Lisbon…

to summarize

While Lionel Messi complained of pain asking to go out last night, the latest echoes are reassuring about the Pulga glitch. Footage and the latest news from the night show an in-form Messi.

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hailey Beiber | Hailey Bieber and the controversy over her lips: why are they criticizing her on TikTok? | TikTok | Beauty | lips | Makeup | controversy | trend | VIU

9 mins ago

this radical decision which could cause him harm

10 mins ago

10 photos that prove it

20 mins ago

Demi Lovato forced to postpone ‘Holy Fvck’ show after losing voice

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button