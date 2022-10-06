PSG: Messi touched, the last reassuring clues about his glitch

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

While the Nuno Mendes case is much more worrying for PSG, with a muscle injury that will keep him away from the field for several games, as Christophe Galtier explained last night, concern is not really appropriate for Lionel. Messi.

“Leo Messi asked out because he was very tired. He plays a lot, we all know the importance he has in our animation,” said Galtier after the match. Reassuring words confirmed by a video of leaving the stadium taken by RMC journalist Arthur Perrot, showing a Messi walking quite normally and visibly not worried about his glitch.

A simple contracture for Messi

Last confirmation came from TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, who assured that Messi suffered from a small contracture but was careful to get out in time to avoid any problems. La Pulga is doing well and will be able to continue the matches after its very good score on Wednesday evening in Lisbon…