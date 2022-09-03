PSG: Messi without equal in 2022, Mbappé doubles Pauleta!

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

It is a new full performance that PSG provided this Saturday evening on the lawn of Nantes (3-0). The Parisians were particularly buoyed by a huge performance from the duo Lionel Messi – Kylian Mbappé. Two assists for one, two goals for the other. Offerings that also allow the Pulga to be quite simply the best passer in the five major championships since the start of the calendar year!

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (16 assists) is the best passer in the 5 major leagues in 2022. #FCNPSG – Stats Foot (@Statsdufoot) September 3, 2022

For his part, Kylian Mbappé is not outdone at a record level since the crack of Bondy has quite simply become, with 142 goals, the top scorer in Ligue 1 in this 21st century. The striker is thus ahead of another great PSG scorer, a certain Pedro Migueul Pauleta!