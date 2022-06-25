PSG: Messi’s fed up

Often linked with rumors of a return to Barcelona, ​​Messi and his entourage have expressed their anger towards the Barca bosses.

After a mixed first season at Parisconcluded with a record of 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 matches in all competitions, Lionel Messi will indeed be in Paris next season, with the firm intention of meeting the expectations placed on him when he arrived last summer.

A situation that obviously displeases the Barcelona leaders who dream of seeing their legend return. ” Barcelona’s doors will always be open for Messi. If he wants to talk to me about a return to Barça? I would be delighted”Joan Laporta had declared to RTVE.

🚨⚽ Messi y su entorno están hartos de las allusiones de Laporta | inform @manucarreno 🗣️ Su padre Jorge habló con el presidente hace un par de meses para pedirle que dejase de hablar del jugador. Fue cordial.https://t.co/87xAMgw2RX —El Larguero (@ellarguero) May 27, 2022

But for his part, the seven-time Ballon d’Or is starting to get fed up with the rumors circulating about him and the repeated statements from the Blaugranas leaders. The SER padlock indeed revealed in a program that the Argentinian international was tired of seeing the Barcelona president multiply the declarations about a possible return of La Pulga.

Jorge Messi, father of the Parisian player, even called Joan Laporta to ask him to stop talking about him in every public outing. If Messi one day returns to Barça, it is in any case not relevant for the moment.