PSG – Metz: At what time and on which channel to watch the match?

PSG – Metz: at what time and on which channel is the match broadcast? – Ligue 1 Uber Eats

End of the 2021-2022 edition of Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG, champion of France, closes its season tomorrow evening in front of its public at the Parc des Princes. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Prime Video, via the Ligue 1 Pass.

PSG – Metz: Mbappé’s record, presentation of the Hexagoal, tribute to Di María … Many expected events

For the last match of its season, Paris Saint-Germain will play in a special context tomorrow evening at the Parc des Princes. First of all, in the middle of the Kylian Mbappé soap opera, the spotlight will be on the 23-year-old prodigy. The French striker is at the heart of global football news, as his decision to extend to PSG or join Real Madrid is still awaited. According to several rumors, the number 7 of PSG should officially declare his choice this Sunday morning, at the microphone of Téléfoot on TF1. In the meantime, the best UNFP player in the championship will try to refine his statistics and achieve a historic double, never achieved in the past: to finish top scorer and top passer in Ligue 1.

This meeting also marks the end of the Parisian adventure of Angel Di María. The best passer in the history of the club will not extend with PSG and will play his last match tomorrow evening. Despite the strike of Parisian supporters, the ultras intend to make an apartment and pay him a tribute worthy of the name, for a player who will have written his legend in the club of the capital.

Finally, this last score of the season at the Parc des Princes will also be the occasion to officially hand over the trophy, the Hexagoal, to captain Marquinhos to brandish it in front of the public. According to PSG, many former club players will be invited tomorrow evening to take part in the festivities.

PSG – Metz: odds for betting on the match

PSG win (1.20) – draw (8.75) – Metz win (13).

The probable compositions of PSG-Metz

PSG: Navas – Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes – Danilo Pereira, Verratti – Di Maria, Neymar Jr, Messi, Mbappe.

Navas – Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes – Danilo Pereira, Verratti – Di Maria, Neymar Jr, Messi, Mbappe. Metz: Caillard – Candé, Bronn, Kouyaté, Niakaté – Mikelbrencic, Traoré, Pajot – Boulaya-Mafouta – Zé.

See you tomorrow evening at 9 p.m. on Prime Video to follow the last match of the PSG-Metz season.