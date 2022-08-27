PSG – Monaco: At what time and on which channel to watch the match?

In sparkling form at the start of the season, PSG are on a mission to wrap up a near-perfect month of August with the reception of struggling Monaco at the Parc tomorrow night.

PSG – Monaco: on which channel is the match broadcast?

Will we attend a new Parisian recital? This new PSG version Christophe Galtier seduces all observers. Long decried for their lack of commitment, consistency and a quality of play that is too low compared to the talent of the workforce, Paris Saint-Germain have delivered their best face since the first official match of the season, during the Trophée des Champions won against Nantes (4-0 victory). Since ? 3 wins in 3 Ligue 1 days, 17 goals scored, 3 conceded, including a resounding 7-1 against Lille last Sunday. Behind these very large scores, hides a powerful, close-knit collective and rediscovered individualities.

Symbols of this PSG in steamroller mode? Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. The two geniuses seem fully fulfilled, like the Brazilian who displays an exemplary attitude and great efficiency. With 5 goals and 6 assists, the red and blue number 10 is both top scorer and top passer in the championship. Opposite, the Monegasques are struggling to regain a certain regularity and display a certain feverishness. The Principality club remains in particular on a convincing defeat at home against Lens, 4-1. AS Monaco will be keen to show a better face against a PSG that walks on water. See you tomorrow evening, this Sunday August 28 on Prime Video to follow the match live and exclusively. Kick off: 8:45 p.m.

PSG – Monaco: the probable line-ups

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Neymar Jr, Mbappe.

AS Monaco: Nübel, Aguilar, Disasi, Badiashile, Henrique, Diatta, Matazo, Jean Lucas, Minamino, Embolo, Ben Yedder.

