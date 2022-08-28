PSG / Monaco – The official compositions

This Sunday evening, kick-off from 8:45 p.m. live on Prime Videothe 4th day of League 1 will draw its curtain with a most enticing poster opposing the PSG at theAS Monaco on the lawn of Princes Park. The Parisians, who started their 2022-2023 exercise with a bang, will want to gain confidence against an opponent who is emerging from a big disillusionment with the RC Lens (1-4). Christophe Galtierthe red and blue coach, has just announced its XI starting point for this confrontation.

As expected, and as explained on our site at the start of the morning, the Parisian technician remains stuck on his certainties at the start of the season. Thus, aligning his team in 3-4-3, he trusts his base men. Except Vitinhaabsent due to suspension, the starting lineup is the same as in the previous three days. Gigio Donnarumma will guard the cage. In front of him, the three-man defense will consist of Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. The double pivot Marco Verratti / Renato Sanches is aligned. nuno Mendes and Ashraf Hakimi will be responsible for animating the corridors. Finally, the magic triplet remains unchanged in front of: Lionel Messi – Kylian Mbappe – Neymar Jr.

PSG / ASM, the match sheet

4th day of Ligue 1. Stadium: Parc des Princes. Streamer : Prime Video. Referee:. Benoit Bastien. Assistants: Hicham Zakrani and Aurélien Berthomieu. Fourth referee: Gaël Angoula. Video: Cyril Gringore and Éric Wattellier.