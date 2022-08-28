PSG-Monaco: the starting composition aligned according to the press

PSG welcomes AS Monaco on Sunday evening during the 4th day of Ligue 1: here is the probable composition according to the press.

Turn over, an absentee… PSG will move a little this Sunday against Monaco. But not at kickoff. Apart from Renato Sanches, who will replace Vitinha, suspended, it is the same eleven who will start.

During the match, however, Christophe Galtier has already promised new blood. “I will make sure not to wait until the players are tired. We will play every three days. I have a quality workforce and I will obviously rely on this workforce. It is essential that players leave during the match or that others start them to keep lucidity. On the Monaco match, it will be necessary to inject fresh blood earlier than what has been done before, ”assured Christophe Galtier Thursday at a press conference.

The probable line-up of PSG according to L’Equipe, Le Parisien and VIPSG.fr: Donnarumma – Marquinhos (c), Ramos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Sanches, Nuno Mendes – Mbappé, Messi, Neymar

The Parisian group against Monaco: Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma / Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Abdou Diallo, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele / Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Warren Zaire-Emery / Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr, Pablo Sarabia, Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike