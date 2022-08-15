Entertainment

PSG / Montpellier (5-2) – Neymar’s match in numbers and comparison with Mbappé and Messi

Paris Saint-Germain won 5-2 this Saturday against Montpellier, during the second day of Ligue 1. Neymar, 30-year-old striker, had a great game. It is interesting to see what it is compared to his two friends of the attack, perhaps less in sight, but who also knew how to do the job.

MNM statistics (Fbref.com)

Balloons touched

  1. Neymar Jr – 92
  2. Messi- 82
  3. Mbappe – 58

Shots / Shots on target / % shots on target

  1. Messi – 5 / 3 / 60%
  2. Mbappé – 5 / 3 / 60%
  3. Neymar Jr – 3 / 1 / 33%

% successful short passes / % successful medium passes (15 to 30m) / % successful long passes

  1. Messi – 93.3% successful short passes (28/30) / 95.8% successful medium passes (23/24) / 41.7% successful long passes (5/12)
  2. Mbappé – 86.4% successful short passes (19/22) / 100% successful medium passes (15/15) / 100% successful long passes (1/1)
  3. Neymar Jr – 85.4% successful short passes (35/41) / 91.7% successful medium passes (22/24) / 50% successful long passes (2/4)

Passes advancing the ball at least 10m towards the opposing goal

  1. Messi- 12
  2. Neymar Jr – 6
  3. Mbappé – 4

Passing under opposition pressure

  1. Neymar Jr – 7
  2. Messi- 6
  3. Mbappé – 5

Number of players tackled

  1. Neymar Jr – 5
  2. Messi-1
  3. Mbappé – 0

Number of pressings / successful pressings / % of successful pressings

  • Neymar Jr – 21 pressings / 5 successful / 23.8% success
  • Messi – 6 presses / 4 successful / 66.7% success
  • Mbappé – 4 pressings / 0 successful / 0% success

Dribbling attempted / dribbling successful / % of dribbling successful

  • Mbappé – 10 attempted / 2 successful / 20% success
  • Messi – 7 attempted / 2 successful / 28.6% successful
  • Neymar – 4 attempted / 2 successful / 50% success

Overlaps that move the ball at least 5m towards the opposing goal

  1. Neymar- 13
  2. Messi- 10
  3. Mbappé – 7

Overlaps that allow you to enter the last third of the opposing field

  1. Neymar- 3
  2. Mbappé – 3
  3. Messi-2

Overlaps that allow you to enter the opponent’s penalty area

  1. Messi-1
  2. Mbappé – 1
  3. Neymar- 0

Fouls

  1. Neymar- 3
  2. Messi- 0
  3. Mbappé – 0

Number of lost balloons recovered

  1. Messi- 7
  2. Mbappé – 3
  3. Neymar- 3

Aerial duels played / successful and % of success

  1. Messi – 1 played / 1 lost / 0% success
  2. Mbappé – 0
  3. Neymar- 0





