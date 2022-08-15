PSG / Montpellier (5-2) – Neymar’s match in numbers and comparison with Mbappé and Messi

Paris Saint-Germain won 5-2 this Saturday against Montpellier, during the second day of Ligue 1. Neymar, 30-year-old striker, had a great game. It is interesting to see what it is compared to his two friends of the attack, perhaps less in sight, but who also knew how to do the job.

MNM statistics (Fbref.com)

Balloons touched

Neymar Jr – 92 Messi- 82 Mbappe – 58

Shots / Shots on target / % shots on target

Messi – 5 / 3 / 60% Mbappé – 5 / 3 / 60% Neymar Jr – 3 / 1 / 33%

% successful short passes / % successful medium passes (15 to 30m) / % successful long passes

Messi – 93.3% successful short passes (28/30) / 95.8% successful medium passes (23/24) / 41.7% successful long passes (5/12) Mbappé – 86.4% successful short passes (19/22) / 100% successful medium passes (15/15) / 100% successful long passes (1/1) Neymar Jr – 85.4% successful short passes (35/41) / 91.7% successful medium passes (22/24) / 50% successful long passes (2/4)

Passes advancing the ball at least 10m towards the opposing goal

Messi- 12 Neymar Jr – 6 Mbappé – 4

Passing under opposition pressure

Neymar Jr – 7 Messi- 6 Mbappé – 5

Number of players tackled

Neymar Jr – 5 Messi-1 Mbappé – 0

Number of pressings / successful pressings / % of successful pressings

Neymar Jr – 21 pressings / 5 successful / 23.8% success

Messi – 6 presses / 4 successful / 66.7% success

Mbappé – 4 pressings / 0 successful / 0% success

Dribbling attempted / dribbling successful / % of dribbling successful

Mbappé – 10 attempted / 2 successful / 20% success

Messi – 7 attempted / 2 successful / 28.6% successful

Neymar – 4 attempted / 2 successful / 50% success

Overlaps that move the ball at least 5m towards the opposing goal

Neymar- 13 Messi- 10 Mbappé – 7

Overlaps that allow you to enter the last third of the opposing field

Neymar- 3 Mbappé – 3 Messi-2

Overlaps that allow you to enter the opponent’s penalty area

Messi-1 Mbappé – 1 Neymar- 0

Fouls

Neymar- 3 Messi- 0 Mbappé – 0

Number of lost balloons recovered

Messi- 7 Mbappé – 3 Neymar- 3

Aerial duels played / successful and % of success

Messi – 1 played / 1 lost / 0% success Mbappé – 0 Neymar- 0







