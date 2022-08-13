PSG / Montpellier – Announce your prediction

This Saturday evening, kick-off from 9 p.m., the PSG play their very first meeting at Princes Park of the 2022-2023 fiscal year against the Montpellier HSC. After a resounding victory against Clermont at the opening of the championship, the men of Christophe Galtier will be keen to continue and this, in front of an audience that is likely to be boiling for the reunion.

Classic concerning the composition?

For this part, the Reds and Blues should align the heavy artillery. Indeed, forfeit the previous match, Kylian Mbappe will make a comeback in the front line. Impressive a week ago, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi will be appointed alongside him. For the rest, we should have the right to classic with a duo Verratti / Vitinha in front of the defence. The rearguard should be made up of Ramos – Marquinhos – Kimpembe. pistons Hakimi and Mendes will cover the wings. Finally, Gianluigi Donnarumma will protect the goal of his own.

And just over an hour from this kick-off, how do you feel about this match? Do not hesitate to give us your prediction in the comments section below. Last week, many CSiens hit the nail on the head for the Parisian victory against Clermont (0-5): Fladnag59, Yann-Pastore, Matuidi Charo, Baby Begita, Niko, Ji Té, SD, Zlatano, Adhalberg, Patangus, Dva, phil78, Thierry17, Parisien41, Coridon and Supras. Kudos to them!