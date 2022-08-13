PSG / Montpellier – The official compositions

This Saturday evening (9 p.m., Canal + Offset), PSG faces Montpellier as part of the 2nd day of Ligue 1. After having launched his season perfectly with a big victory against Clermont (0-5), the Parisians will play their first match at home. 21 players have been called up by Christophe Galtier, including Kylian Mbappé who is returning to the group. Renato Sanches celebrates his first call-up and kicks Warren Zaire Emery out of the group.

The same system and the return of Mbappé!

In the 3-4-1-2 by Christophe Galtier, Gigio Donnarumma will be in goal. Behind him, Ramos, Marquinhos and Kimpembe will occupy the Parisian defensive trio. Ashraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will be positioned as a piston. Next, Vitinha and Verratti should take place in midfield. For the offensive sector, Lionel Messi will be positioned as a playmaker, just behind Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

Match sheet PSG / Montpellier

2nd day of Ligue 1 – Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Parc des Princes (Paris) – Streamer : Canal Plus Offset – Referee: Willy Delajod – VAR: Alexandre Castro and Olivier Thual.

XI PSG: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Hakimi, Mendes – Verratti, Vitinha – Messi, Neymar, Mbappé

Subs: K. Navas, S. Rico, J. Bernat, A. Diallo, N. Mukiele, P. Sarabia, D. Pereira, L. Paredes, R. Sanches, H. Ekitike