PSG: motivated by the statements of Mediapart, the supporter slapped by Neymar returns to the charge

Neymar Jr is in a legal mire at the moment. Since the Brazilian who is currently focused on the trial of his transfer from Santos to FC Barcelona has another legal episode to deal with. And this time, it was the supporter he brutalized on April 27, 2019 who came back to the charge.

Indeed, this Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the plaintiff’s lawyer confirmed the complaint to AFP in these terms: “This complaint was filed in Paris in particular for the collection of personal data by fraudulent or unfair means, violation of the professional secrecy, psychological violence in a meeting on a victim as well as for moral harassment”, specifies Le Parisien.

And according to the French press, this legal action is motivated by the latest revelations from Mediapart, which lends to PSG, via the communication agency Digital Big Brother (DBB), a digital strategy adopted between 2018 and 2020 to lead on the social networks of the campaigns hostile to various targets of the club. Strategy of which the so-called Nelson would have been the victim, who saw his identity and his year of birth disclosed on the Internet by the Paname Squad account.

“Following the disclosure of his identity, he was arrested in the street, the clientele of his restaurant dropped, people passed in front of his home and threatened him, can we read in the complaint of the supporter brutalized by Neymar this famous April 27, 2019 There is no doubt that such a campaign was intentionally carried out to destabilize the complainant and prevent him, in particular, from filing a complaint. »

“Harassment, I have experienced it. Between the messages, the calls, the comments at all costs… It was something quite hurtful, blows Nelson this Tuesday in the pages of L’Equipe. There, when I am told that a digital army has been set up, I understand better. In fact, I was demolished, destroyed, to restore Neymar’s image. […] It could have gone much further. What were they looking for? That an isolated case comes to take care of me and that they get rid of everything? The Paris prosecutor’s office should start to consider that there are victims in this case and that digital lynching is a form of violence, ”argues his lawyer, Me Philippe Ohayon.