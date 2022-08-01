Football – PSG

PSG: Neymar and Lionel Messi are already setting the locker room on fire

Published on August 1, 2022



After their fine performance during the Trophée des Champions, Neymar and Messi seem to have regained their best level on the pitch. Author of a double, the Brazilian international allowed PSG to win their match 4-0. Lionel Messi also scored, and the combinations found between the two players bode well for the rest of the season.

It was a PSG power 4 facing the FC Nantes this Sunday evening. On the occasion of the meeting of Champions Trophythe Parisians did the job, winning their match 4-0 against FC Nantes. A performance marked by a double of Neymar, and a goal from Lionel Messi. During the match, the Brazilian international combined well with Messipositioned a notch lower on the match sheet, at the position of number 10.

“Messi was very comfortable”

In the mixed zone at the end of this meeting, Marquinhos spoke about the performance of his compatriot, and that of Lionel Messi. “It happened today. Messi was very comfortable in a position he likes. I think the coach managed to bring out the best of the players today, it was seen in the performances of everyone, from Ney, from Messi”. The two friends therefore seem to be unanimous in the PSG locker room, especially with high-flying performances like those they have just provided.

Galtier also under the spell

Furthermore, after the meeting, Christophe Galtier also returned to the form of his 2 attackers. Since his arrival at PSGthe former coach ofOGC Nice seems to have taken steps to put his two players in confidence. “Neymar and Messi were very heckled last season. These are players that I have observed a lot, that I watch, with whom I discuss informally. There must be a group dynamic, a team. So far, over four or five weeks of work, things have gone well. Then you have to let them express themselves. They obviously have a lot of talent.” . After a complicated 2021-2022 season, the two players will now have to take their responsibilities in the locker room.

“There are still some things to improve”