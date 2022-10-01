Football – PSG

PSG: Neymar at the heart of a new controversy?

Posted on September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. by Thomas Bourseau



With the approach of the Brazilian presidential elections which will take place on October 22, Neymar has publicly taken the side of the outgoing president, namely Jair Bolsonaro, from the far right. A staging and position that have already earned some criticism from the PSG striker.

Since the start of the season, the uncomfortable episodes with Kylian Mbappé, causing controversy, surround Neymar. The Brazilian would even estimate according to The Team that his young attacking friend would have asked the leaders of PSG at the time of his contract extension, to record his departure.

Neymar calls for a musical vote for Bolsonaro

However, in recent hours, Neymar talked about him for a whole different story. On his account TikTok the star auriverde distinguished himself by adhering to the words of a song that encourages Brazilian citizens to vote for I have r Bolsonaro, outgoing far-right head of state in Brazilian politics. In the chorus of the said song, we can hear: “Vote, vote and confirm, on the 22nd, it’s Bolsonaro”. Already, from Wednesday, Neymar had already appreciated and welcomed the visit of the President Jair Bolsonaro at the Neymar Jr Institute.

– Reeleição 🤝 Hexa.- Valeu, @neymarjr! Brasil acima de tudo!Deus acima de todos!2️⃣2️⃣ ✅ ⚽🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RCdW6tEEN3 — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) September 29, 2022

Bolsonaro thanks Neymar for his political support

Candidate for his own succession against another ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula there silva, I have r Bolsonaro thanked Neymar for his support by posting the following message on Twitter . “Thank you, Neymar Jr”.

Have we ever seen a tougher footballer than Neymar? No matter how hard I look, I can’t find… https://t.co/eK08kpnLit — Redwane Telha (@RedwaneTelha) September 30, 2022

Neymar is dismantled for his political exit

The words of Neymar did not go unnoticed and generated strong reactions on the web, including that of Jeremy Bacchisenator from Bouches-du-Rhône who for his part passed on this message on Twitter . “Neymar child of the people supports the fascist billionaire Bolsonaro. He quickly forgot where he came from and the children of the Brazilian slums! Long live #lula2022”.

For his part, the journalist Redwane Telha clearly did not understand the initiative of Neymar which he considers simply silly. “Have we ever seen a footballer more sturdier (editor’s note) than Neymar? No matter how hard I look, I can’t find…”.

It remains to be seen what twists will take place in this soap opera.