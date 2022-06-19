PSG: Neymar attacks those who accuse him of partying too much

Neymar attacked his detractors on social networks who blame him for his lifestyle.

Brazilian star PSG Neymar, currently on vacation in the United States, posted a message on Twitter to respond to those who accuse him of partying too much.

Since his arrival in Paris in 2017, the number 10 of the Brazil team (30 years old) has been regularly singled out for his lifestyle. Between his injuries, his irregularity on the field, his night outings and other endless poker games, “Ney” is very often the target of criticism.

And while one of his friends and former teammates, Lucas Crispim was dismissed by his club after a birthday party a few hours after the defeat of his club Fortaleza (red lantern of the Brazilian championship), Neymar therefore decided to let go.

“You can’t celebrate your grandmother’s birthday, your son, your wife and especially yours,” he tweeted. Being an athlete is not easy. To be happy only after the end of the career, what madness.

Perdeu… não pode comemorar o aniversário da vó, do filho, da esposa e principalmente o seu. Ser atleta não tá fácil “ser feliz só pode depois que a carreira encerrar, que loucura” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

Last season, Neymar, who participated in an event organized as part of the World Series of Poker, the world championship of poker, scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists in 28 games in all competitions. He will return to training in early July.