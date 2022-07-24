PSG: Neymar challenges Lionel Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG-INFO GOAL! Leonardo (again) rejected by an Interist

Coming into play yesterday against the Urawa Red Diamonds for PSG’s third friendly match, Neymar showed his legs and was even decisive on Arnaud Kalimuendo’s last goal (3-0). The Brazilian took advantage of the windfall to send a strong sign for his future.

“I want to stay in Paris. I don’t know about the club since they never told me anything. I have a multi-year contract here (until 2027). So. For the moment, I have not been told anything, he explained. The truth is, I have nothing to prove to anyone. People talk too much because they can’t do anything else. »

Beyond Neymar’s desires, his playing time will quickly raise questions. Yesterday, the Brazilian thus started the meeting on the bench … alongside Lionel Messi. After their joint entrance, the younger of the two challenged his eldest on Twitter, smiling: “Rare moment, right? »