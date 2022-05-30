PSG: Neymar defends Lionel Messi

During an interview with Canal Football Club this Sunday, Neymar returned to Lionel Messi’s mixed season at PSG. The Brazilian international was keen to defend his Argentinian teammate.

Landed last summer at PSG from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi was expected to take the French club to a new level. But his first season with the Parisian club was disappointing given all the hopes placed in him. The Argentinian has been non-existent in key games of the season, including the knockout stages against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Interviewed this Sunday during the Canal Football Club, Neymar defended the sevenfold Ballon d’Or.

” Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams, cities, plus he doesn’t come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team with players who ultimately do not understand the way he plays. So all of that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything “Analyzed Neymar.

From a statistical point of view, Lionel Messi’s season is not that bad. Indeed, the former Barca captain has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in 34 games for PSG this season. Only, it is still very far from the standards to which Messi has accustomed the football planet in recent years.

