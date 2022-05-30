PSG: Neymar defends Lionel Messi

Flagship recruit of the summer of 2021 at PSG, Lionel Messi (34) left Parisian fans hungry for his first season in France. However, the statistics of the former captain of FC Barcelona are not so bad (11 goals and 14 assists in 34 games in total), with a second place in the ranking of passers in the league behind Kylian Mbappé, but rather his services and its ability to make a difference which were generally disappointing. His friend and teammate Neymar wanted to defend La Pulga.

“Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams, cities, plus he doesn’t come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team with players who ultimately do not understand the way he plays. So all of that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performances, their statistics, their titles won, on everything.analyzed Neymar during an interview with the Channel Football Club this Sunday. Lionel Messi will have the opportunity to redeem himself next year.