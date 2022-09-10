Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: Neymar is totally on fire for Lionel Messi

Posted on September 10, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet



In 2021, Neymar reunited with Lionel Messi, the latter having signed up with PSG following the end of his contract with FC Barcelona. The Brazilian has never hidden it, he has always appreciated the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. The 30-year-old star has also used a strong qualifier to describe Lionel Messi recently.

During the summer of 2021, Neymar welcomed a former teammate of his into the squad of the PSG, and not least. Having failed to extend with the FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi signed up with the capital club and caused a huge thunderclap in the world of football. Neymar, he found a close friend since the two players got along very well at Barca before the departure of the Brazilian in 2017. The 30-year-old star did not hesitate to use a big adjective to describe the Argentinian.

Neymar drops a strong word to describe Messi

In an interview given to DAZN , Neymar gave a strong word to qualify Lionel Messi. ” Messi? Genius “confessed the star of the PSG about his Argentinian teammate. The two players have always had a very good relationship. Besides, Neymar wants that Lionel Messi is having fun on the pitch now that he has left the FC Barcelona.

“I want him to have fun, and I want us to have fun together”